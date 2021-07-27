Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $385.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $384.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.83.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $368.05 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.53. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

