Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $385.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $384.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.83.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $368.05 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.53. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
