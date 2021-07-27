Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $660.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.85.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.62, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.