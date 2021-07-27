Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 22,115,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,630,334. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

