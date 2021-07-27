Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. 656,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,348,012. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

