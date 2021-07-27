Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WBBW opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Westbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile
