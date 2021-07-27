Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WBBW opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Westbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

