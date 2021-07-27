Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

