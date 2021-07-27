Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.33. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

