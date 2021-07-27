Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.