Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

