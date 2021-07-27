Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

WTSHF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

