Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Shares of WHR opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $22,719,756. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

