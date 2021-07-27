Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSR stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

