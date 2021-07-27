Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Down 3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 8,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 77,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

