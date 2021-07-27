WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CXSE stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69.

