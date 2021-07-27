WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,318 shares.The stock last traded at $60.12 and had previously closed at $60.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.17.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.