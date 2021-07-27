Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.75% of Wix.com worth $743,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $352,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Wix.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 260,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Wix.com by 14.4% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 301,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $304.71 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

