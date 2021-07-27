Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 38,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,645 shares.The stock last traded at $227.87 and had previously closed at $238.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Get Workday alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of -313.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.