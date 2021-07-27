Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits One Day Volume of $2,426.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $416,616.00 and approximately $2,426.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $216.87 or 0.00570420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.