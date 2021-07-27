WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Up 575.0% in July

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,945,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WRIT stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. WRIT Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.