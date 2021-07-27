W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

