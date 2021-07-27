Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $560.00

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 55625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 489.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

