X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.