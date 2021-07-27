Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, a growth of 1,133.8% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of XBIO opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

