Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.