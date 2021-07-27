XinFin Network Price Reaches $0.0787 (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 13% against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $967.12 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.62 or 0.00895888 BTC.

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,683,428,982 coins and its circulating supply is 12,283,428,982 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

