XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.