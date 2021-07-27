Xion Finance Market Capitalization Hits $365,833.69 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $365,833.69 and approximately $64,001.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,436 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

