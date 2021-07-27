XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $856,480.58 and approximately $253.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.