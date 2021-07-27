Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading Down 0.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

