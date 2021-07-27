YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 85.9% in July

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

