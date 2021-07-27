yAxis (YAXIS) Price Tops $3.41 on Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00008960 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $139,635.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00103685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00127529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.87 or 0.99953664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00828950 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.