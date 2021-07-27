Ycash Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $6,542.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00259113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00117760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00141077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001733 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

