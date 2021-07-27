Yellow Road Market Capitalization Tops $644,009.27 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $644,009.27 and approximately $20,786.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

