Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,044,425 shares in the company, valued at $45,666,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

