Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $872,345.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $872,345.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

