Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.