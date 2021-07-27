Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

