Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.77. Youdao shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 19,295 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $914.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

