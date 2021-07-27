Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

