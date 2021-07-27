YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Cap Reaches $241,976.19

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $241,976.19 and $46,850.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00129441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,926.55 or 0.99723462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00832040 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 953,978 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

