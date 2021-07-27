Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post sales of $142.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.02 million to $143.54 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $604.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Insiders sold a total of 60,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,082 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 8X8 by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.14.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

