Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Adient stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Adient by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

