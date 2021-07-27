Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $130,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

