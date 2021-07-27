Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.68. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hilltop by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,350. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

