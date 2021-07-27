Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. HP reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

