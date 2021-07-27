Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGM opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

