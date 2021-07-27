Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $285.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

