Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.41. Kaman also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KAMN stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

