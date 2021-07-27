Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce sales of $33.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $136.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

