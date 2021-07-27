Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -581.14 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.