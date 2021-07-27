Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.60). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $333,800.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,815.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.